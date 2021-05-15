James H. Steele Sr., 78, of 508 Third St. Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at his home following declining health. Jim was born in Williamsport, PA on March 31, 1943 the son of Frank and Helen Martz Steele. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963.
Upon completion of his military service, Jim was employed by AVCO Lycoming in Williamsport, the Selected Risk Insurance Company and by Lowry Electric.
Jim was employed by the Social Security Administration in Towanda from 1976 until retiring in 1989.
He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, the Towanda Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf for many years, and the Towanda Booster Club. During his retirement years, Jim served as a driver for area school students. He also filmed Towanda football home and away games for the coaching staff and team members for 33 years and was inducted into the Towanda Football Hall of Fame in honor of his dedication to Towanda Football. He was a proud member of the Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown, PA where he videoed church services and served as treasurer for the Golden Classics Group. Jim and his wife Carol also served as volunteers in the church nursery. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, and hunting in earlier years.
His family includes his wife, Carol, sons, James Steele Jr. of Towanda, Gregory Steele and wife Laura of North Towanda, Kevin Steele and wife Melanie of Watsontown, PA, grandchildren, Brian, Joey, Teddy, Cameron, and Jaycee, a great grandson, Oliver and his sister, Judy LeVan and husband Connie of Bloomsburg, PA.
The family will receive friends Friday evening May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday May 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA with Pastor James Bond officiating.
Friends may call on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. Contributions in memory of James H. Steele Sr. may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
