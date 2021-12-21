James Harold “Jim” Place, 84, a lifelong resident of Towanda Township, PA passed away Friday evening, December 17, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Jim was born in Towanda Township, PA on January 6, 1937, the son Leonard B. Place and Mary Elizabeth Finnerty Place. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and later served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Independence. Jim was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years until his retirement. In early years, Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed planting and raising vegetables in his garden, woodworking projects, visiting with his family and friends at local restaurants, clubs, and taverns. Jim was always willing to lend a hand to help others.
He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club and the Bridge Street Hill Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Merri and Donald J. Falsey of Towanda, grandchildren, Zeke Falsey and wife Natasha of Towanda, Jason Thompson of Fort Mill, SC, 4 great grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Henry Elliott of Pensacola, FL, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Haight Place on August 4, 2015, daughter, Susan Thompson Buffington, sons, Michael B. Thompson and Robert C. Thompson and brothers, Howard, Leonard, and Donald Place.
Abiding with Jim’s request there will be no funeral service or calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
