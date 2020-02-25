James Henry Driscoll (“Jim”) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home in McAlpin, Florida. He was 81 years old.
Jim was born Nov. 17, 1938 in Towanda, Pennsylvania where he spent his childhood. He joined the Army in 1958 and served our country in HQ Company 28th — Infantry Division in Baumholder, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Jim owned several successful businesses in his life. He had a partnership in a photography studio “Dimensions” and owned a Gulf station and auto mechanic business in Miami, Florida. His last business, which he co-founded with his wife Linda, was Driscoll’s Auto Service, a towing business located in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Driscoll’s Auto Service received multiple awards and recognition for excellence in service. In 1997, AAA named Driscoll’s Auto Service the number one towing business in the Southeast region of the United States. In 1998, they received a four-star rating from American Towman, the highest honor nationally for the towing industry. Jim was a leader in his businesses and in the communities where he lived. He mentored many young people, employees, associates and friends. Jim was the “go to guy” for everyone. Many have said Jim was the Perfect Man — the rare combination of secure quiet strength and loving sensitivity.
Jim was a member of the Florida Chapter of Free Masons. He was a skilled pilot and he loved flying. He retired to Little River, a fly-in community in McAlpin, Florida where his favorite past time was flying and working on his property with his beloved dog Sparky. Jim’s witty personality had him find humor in the everyday occurrences of life — he was always the first to tell a joke and lighten up any situation.
Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Driscoll; his sister, Marilyn Lukens and her husband Art; his sisters, Nancy Kelly and Kathy Driscoll; his daughters, Wendy Flowers and Suzanne Driscoll; his grandson, Joey Diaz; and his step-children, Michelle Johnson, Ray Johnson, Kay Mago and April Surprenant; his grandchildren, Morgan Mago, Hannah Johnson, Skylar Surprenant and Abigail Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Driscoll, and his sister Linda Hitt.
Jim will be dearly missed. His memory will live on fondly in the hearts of his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on April 25, 2020 at the Little River Clubhouse in McAlpin, Florida. For details about the service, please contact Michelle Johnson at (407) 724-1789.
