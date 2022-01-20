James J. Burton, 89, of Pottstown, Pa. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 6, 2022.
He was born Feb 4, 1932 in Spring mount, Pa., to Howard Burton and Elizabeth Costello. He is predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Howard, Martin, Jean and Lindy. He was married to the late Lucille Shandor Burton and now joins her and his son, George Levengood.
Jim was very proud of his service in the Navy. He was in the Korean War and served as a Seabee. When he came back home he joined the police department in Pottstown and from there he did the job he loved most, carpentry. He was injured at work and even though he couldn’t build homes, he always had his hands busy with wood working. He also coached the M&M Rams baseball team in Pottstown, which was something he was always proud of and always kept an eye out for the young men he coached long after they graduated. He was also the treasurer for Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Pottstown until he moved to North Carolina in 2020.
He leaves behind a son, James “Jay” Burton of Pottstown and 4 daughters, Karen (David) Chapman of Wyalusing, Pa., Carol (Keith) Brightbill, Kathy (Joseph) Swist and Cindy (Larry) Kull; grandchildren, Lance and Jared Henninger, Matthew Slaymaker, Bryan and Tyler Brightbill, Josh and Joe Swist, Kelly Sell, Scott and Janelle Burton, Levi Kull, Stevie Kull and Sean Aherns and a long list of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law. I also want to mention the 3 girls he helped raise, Kelly Antwine, Jennifer Bennett and Kristine Chrostec. Every summer from the time they were little they would stay with him for 3 months. He taught them to fish, drive and how to cook grilled cheese sandwiches. He had a special bond with all of them and they will miss him dearly.
I almost forgot his love of the Phillies. He would curse and cheer every time they played and he knew every stat on the players. His mind never failed him, even at the end. He read the newspaper from front to back and watched the news diligently. The things he could remember always amazed us. We will miss him dearly but take comfort that he is holding hands with his wife and reuniting with all our family members who passed before him.
A military burial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 17, 2022 at the Highlands Memorial Park in Pottstown.
