James J. McCamley Sr., age 83, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home, with his loving family at his side.
Jim was born in Philadelphia, on Sept. 4, 1937, a son of the late Joseph Patrick and Stella Lange McCamley. He attended St. Hugh’s Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1963.
Jim was employed by Athos Steel Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He married Mary Lou Sander of Philadelphia, on April 11, 1964. They moved to Sullivan County in 1974, and Jim began working for Rheem Textile, later Hoffman-New Yorker, from which he retired in 2000.
Jim was a member of St. Basil’s Church in Dushore. He loved to read, hunt and fish and was a member of the Sullivan Inn’s dart team. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He really enjoyed time with his family and watching the Philadelphia Eagles football games.
Surviving are, his wife, Mary Lou, at home; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jim McCamley of Dushore and John McCamley and Lisa Cooper of Yardley, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Ron) Bahl of New Albany, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, James McCamley III, Carsyn McCamley and David Desario; brothers-in-law, John (Patricia) Sander of Rockport, Texas and Edward Sander of Tucson, Arizona.
He was also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, and 27 great-great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Julia McCamley and a brother, Joseph McCamley.
A transferal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding.
At the conclusion of Mass, Military Honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army Honor’s Detail.
Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. until the start of the transferal service on Saturday.
The family will provide the flowers. Memorials in his memory may be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105, www.stjude.org, or to the: Cares Foundation, 2414 Morris Ave #110, Union, NJ 07083, www.caresfoundation.org.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
