James Jay Crawford Sr., age 84, of New Albany, passed away on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre.
Jim was born in Towanda, on July 2, 1935, a son of the late Lyle D. and Elsie Jackson Crawford. He attended the Towanda High School. In 1953 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. While he was stationed in Hawaii, he met Mae Umi and they were married on Sept. 1, 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1963. Mae predeceased him on May 12, 2006, after 49 years of marriage.
He worked at Ingersoll Rand in Athens, for over 30 years.
He enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles and driving around the countryside. He always looked forward to family breakfasts on Sundays and spending time with Mama Cat.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, James J. and Diane Crawford, New Era, Pennsylvania, Anthony and Celinda Crawford Hagerstown, Maryland; five daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Bill Ferrigno, Claymont, Delaware, Katrina (Stella) and Steve Sysock Overton, Pennsylvania, Kuulei Crawford, Moloka‘i, Hawaii, Shelia Crawford, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, Sharon and Timothy Kinner, Wyalusing; brothers, Donald (Sheri) Crawford, Pine City, New York, Larry “Butch” Crawford and Charlene Coyle, Lititz, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, William K. and Lynn Umi, and Mililani, Hawaii; and sister-in-law, Linna Zinn, Moloka‘i, Hawaii; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Gary Kobbe; brothers, Harry Crawford and Dean Crawford; and sisters, Jean Dildine and Althea Parsons.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, where he will buried with his beloved wife Mae. Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Albany Fire Dept., P.O. Box 167, New Albany, PA 18833. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
