James “Jim” Bernard Broscius Jr., age 66, of Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on Monday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2019. Jim was born on Sept. 18, 1952 in Easton, the son of the late James Bernard Broscius, Sr. (d. September 1993) and Claire Elizabeth Abert Broscius (d. December 1993).
He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Easton, with the class of 1970. After high school, Jim served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning the Combat Infantry Badge. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to Vietnam to work with the Vietnamese/American Children’s Fund. Upon returning to the United States he obtained his LPN degree from the Northampton Community College. He also graduated from the Allentown Police Academy and was employed as a Municipal Police Officer for 21 years. In 1985 he was recognized as the Policeman of the Year for the City of Easton Police Department. He also earned the Target Shooting Medal.
In 1990 he and his wife, Mary Jane Sullivan Broscius, moved to Wilmot Township. He was employed with Taylor Packing/Cargil as an Industrial Nurse from 1998 until he retired in 2014. He then worked as a PennDOT Photo License Technician at the Monroeton and South Waverly offices. In addition, Jim was the current State Constable for Wilmot Township beginning in 2010. Mr. Broscius was the man people went to when they needed to have something done. He could fix anything and was very good at many things. In his younger years he enjoyed to hunt and fish. He was an excellent marksman. He loved watching old movies and especially loved his animals.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary Jane Broscius, whom he married on Oct. 23, 1980, of Wilmot Township; his children, James D. Broscius and his wife, April of Vermont, Dr. Kathleen C. Broscius of Wilmot Township, and PA State Constable, Thomas R. Broscius of New Albany; five grandchildren; his siblings, the Honorable Patricia Broscius of Palmer Township, and David Broscius of New Albany; his brother and sisters-in-law, Patricia and John Crowley of Indiana and Thomas and Barbara Sullivan of Palmer Township; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Marie and Thomas Sullivan and his brother-in-law, John Rybak.
A graveside service for Jim will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gethsemane Cemetery, William Penn Highway, Palmer Township, Easton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Charity of the Donors Choice. Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.