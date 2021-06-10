James “Jim” E. Lee Jr., 93, of Athens, PA, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1927, in Towanda, PA, the son of the late James and Grace (Smith) Lee.
Jim worked as a Machinist for Ingersoll Rand, Athens, until his retirement. He was a member and volunteer firefighter for Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding fire companies and an EMT with Greater Valley EMS. He also volunteered in the X-Ray Department of Robert Packer Hospital. Jim loved boating and working on small engines for boats. He was a member and deacon at North Waverly Chapel.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years; Grace C. (Granger) Lee, daughters; Virginia Oliver and Mary Miller, 2 brothers, and his sister.
James is survived by his son; John Lee of Durango, CO, daughter and son-in-law; Karen Lee-Benjamin and Jack Benjamin of Waverly, NY, son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Mae Lee of Phenix City, AL, several grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, NY, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a service will be held at 12 p.m. with the Rev. William Wells officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 144-J, Sayre, PA 18840.
