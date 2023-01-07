James (Jim) F. Collins of Wavery, NY, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. Jim was the son of the late James R. Collins and Phyllis (Meadows) Collins of Towanda, PA. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years Judy (Ackley) Collins, his daughter Dr. Kathy Collins and her wife Cindy Boyd and Dr. Michael Collins and his wife Jackie and daughter Ciara.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Athens High School. In December 1960, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base (TX), he served most of his Air Force years at Otis Air Force Base (MA). Jim returned to the Valley in 1965 and began his career at IBM Owego (NY) in the Federal Systems Division. He served IBM for 30 years before transitioning to Loral Space Systems and ended his career at Lockheed Martin.
Jim was a long-time member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. Jim had no problem finding ways to keep busy following retirement. He drove school bus for Waverly Schools for 15 years and enjoyed driving the sports teams whenever needed. He also volunteered with the Chemung Fire Department and served several years as the Fire Commissioner. Up until his death he served as Chairman of the Chemung Town Zoning Committee.
Jim was a very special person to all who knew him and frequented as many Valley restaurants as possible. In fact, Jim once got the nickname “Double Whammy Guy” by Shortie and Bob Nocchi because he kept ordering two burgers on a large hoagie roll. Soon, the special order caught on and the Nocchi’s added the “Double Cheese Whammy” to the top of their menu.
Jim never liked the spotlight, so he asked for no formal funeral or viewing. Throughout his life, he always looked for simple ways that he could help others. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would appreciate it if you kept an eye out for simple ways to help someone in need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for jim’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
