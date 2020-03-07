James “Jim” Frederick Phillips, age 84, of Durrell, passed away on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born July 22, 1935 in Sparta, New Jersey to Frank and Mary Blackford Phillips. He spent most of his younger years in Lafayette and attended Lafayette Elementary School. Jim’s father, Frank, passed away when Jim was 10 years old. His mother, Mary, married George Bell and they moved to Newton, New Jersey. Jim later moved back to Lafayette to live with his Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Alva Phillips to help on the family farm. Jim attended Newton High School for three years and then entered the work force as a truck driver. Jim received multiple safety awards for truck driving with zero violations and lost driving time. He logged two and half million safe miles in his 54 years of driving.
Jim married Grace E. Rude on May 28, 1955 at the home of her parents in Lafayette, New Jersey. Jim and Grace lived in Lafayette until they relocated to Towanda (Durrell), in 1971.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years; five children, daughter, Debbie Cobb of Wyalusing, son, Doug (Karen) Phillips of Durrell, daughter, Donna (Jim) Miller of Warren Center; daughter, Doreen Brown of Durrell, son, Eric (Doris) Chaffee of Camptown; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Irma Castner of Stillwater, New Jersey, Alice Day of Lititz; sister-in-law, Janice Phillips of Newton, New Jersey; brothers, Allen (Gigi) Phillips of Middleville, New Jersey, and Edward (Joan) Phillips of Mt. Morris, New York; special cousins, Jane, Joe, and Joanne Phillips of Lafayette, New Jersey; son-in-law, Buddy Cobb and Ron Brown; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his four-legged dog companion, Luki.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Frank Phillips and George and Mary Bell, aunt, Evelyn and uncle, Alva Phillips; his in-laws, Willis and Bessie Rude; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Judy Rude; sister, Carol Phillips, aged three; and brother, Melvin Phillips, 2019.
Jim was an active member of the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Co. while a resident of Lafayette. He was a charter member of the American Historical Truck Society from 2009-2019. Jim was an avid collector of toy tractor trailers and farm tractors. He was also a Nascar fan, Dale Jarrett being his favorite driver.
Jim loved gardening. He enjoyed planting trees, vegetables, flowers and all things that grew. He spent hours outside tending his gardens.
Jim was a member of the Warren Center Baptist Church. He was honored on his 84th birthday on July 21, 2019 at the Warren Center Community Hall by family and friends in a special celebration. He was presented a citation of achievement for his birthday by State Representative Tina Pickett.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, with Pastor Larry Jennings of the Warren Center Baptist Church and Jim’s brother, Ed Phillips, officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Independent Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Warren Center Baptist Church, 79 Coburn Hill Road, P.O. Box 106, Warren Center, PA 18851 or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
