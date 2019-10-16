After over a year long battle with brain cancer, James (Jim) Gary Watkins passed away on Monday, Oct. 14 at the age of 70, in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Jim graduated from Athens Area High School in 1967. Jim spent 25 plus years working for DuPont in Towanda.
Jim was a beloved man by both his family and friends. He was kind, compassionate and giving; always with no questions asked.
He enjoyed many hobbies from spending time with his family to hunting, fishing or flying his plane, a Piper Cherokee 180. Jim was a Certified Bush Pilot and carried both Bush and Sea Plane Endorsements. He was member of the South Mountain Hunting Club, enjoyed making maple syrup, beekeeping, harvesting his own honey, growing mushrooms and making wine.
Jim is survived by his love, Lisa Lanterman; two sons, Robert (Christine), Jay (Erin); a daughter, Megan Culp (Eric); step-son, Dustin Lanterman (Jessica); and six grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl Watkins; two brothers, Scott Watkins (Cece), Mark Watkins (Christine); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette (Lilly) Watkins; father, John Watkins and son, Christopher Watkins.
The family would like to thank CareFirst, New York, of Chemung County for all their support and dedication over the past several months.
No formal services are scheduled at this time and a celebration of life will be held later. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to CareFirst, New York, of Chemung County, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 in Jim’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Send online condolences to Robertsfhinc.com.
