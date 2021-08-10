James “Jim” I. Iddings Sr., of Spring Hill, PA passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1939 in Milton, PA the son of the late Vance I. (d. 1986) and Mary Brown Iddings (d. 1992). He was a graduate of Milton Area Jr./Sr. High School with the class of 1957.
In 1971, Jim started his own insurance agency, Iddings Insurance Agency, in Wyalusing, PA. He opened another location in Dushore, PA in 1979 and for a brief time operated a location in Laceyville, PA as well. He was very dedicated to his business and worked hard to ensure his customers were happy.
He was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. He was also a 50-year member of the Union Lodge No. 108, F & AM, a 50-year member of the Wyalusing Lions Club, and a member of the Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed snowmobiling and most of all loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, whom he married on May 20, 1967, Carol Burke Iddings, of Spring Hill, PA; his children, Kendra Solowiej and her husband, Peter, of Homets Ferry, PA, Brandon Iddings of Tunkhannock, PA, James Iddings, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Camden, TN, and Randy Iddings and his wife, Judy, of New Castle, PA; his grandchildren, Kayleen Solowiej of Homets Ferry, PA, Kristen Solowiej of Homets Ferry, PA, Maci Iddings of Tunkhannock, PA, James Iddings of Camden, TN, Tiffany Iddings of Camden, TN, Derrick Iddings (Amanda) of Estella, PA, Travis Iddings (Danielle) of New Castle, PA, Meagan Harris (Chad) of West Virginia, and Jodi Iddings of Elwood City, PA; and several great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Jane and David Pinney of Wellsville, NY, Sally Coleman of Royersford, PA, Suzanne and William Hyde of Montgomery, PA, and Donald and Jayne Iddings of Newark, DE; his brothers/sisters-in-law, Patricia and Rich Eberlin of Laceyville, PA and Gary and Claudette Burke of Sugar Run, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his mother/father-in-law, Robert W. (d. 1999) and Leatha Burke (d. 1989).
Funeral services for Jim will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Jane O’Borski of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church officiating. The funeral service will begin with a Masonic Service conducted by the members of the Union Lodge No. 108, F & AM and a Lion Club Service conducted by the members of the Wyalusing Lions Club. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Spring Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Wyalusing Lions Club, c/o Kathy Trowbridge, 357 Overshot Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
