James “Jim” L. Arey, age 90, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday evening, June 15, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Hospital. Jim was born on June 18, 1929 in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Fred J. and Rachel Manahan Arey. He attended the Camptown Schools.
He married the former Miriam “Mimi” A. Dibble on Aug.7, 1948 and together they spent over 70 years together before her passing on May 1, 2019.
Jim was employed with GTE Sylvania for over 35 years as a supervisor until his retirement in the mid 1980s. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid sport enthusiast. He was the pitcher for many local modified softball teams and member of bowling leagues. He thoroughly enjoyed following the Wyalusing Wrestling Program and watching boxing. He also enjoyed to garden, mow his yard, and make maple syrup. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family.
Jim is survived by his children, Donna Ace and her husband, Brian, of Romulus, New York, and Jim Arey Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; his son-in-law, Jan Brown, of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Wayne Felter, II, Jesse Brown, Jim Arey, III (Ginny), Josh Arey (Christina), Janet Hopta (Jon); his great-grandchildren, Braden Felter, Mitchell Felter, TJ Arey, Luke Arey, Declan Arey, Grant Hopta, and Natalie Hopta; his sisters, Ann Meas (Paul) of New Albany, Pennsylvania, and Kay Louise Stark of Dallas, Pennsylvania; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Arey of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Dorcas Arey of Tupper Lake, New York, and Norma Dunklee of Roseville, Minnesota; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sally Brown (d. March 9, 2004) and siblings, Alice Armitage, Lynne Matlack, Paul Arey, Edward Arey, and Kenneth Arey.
Abiding by Jim’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Instead he wished that everyone that loved him and knew him can raise a glass while remembering him.
Jim’s family sincerely thanks the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Hospital for their care and love during his stay with them. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to Activities Fund at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Hospital, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.