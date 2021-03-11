Our world is a bit darker now that the light of our lives James “Jim” M. Moore, 68, of Warren Center went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Jim was born on Oct. 19, 1952, in Sayre, PA, the son of Anita (Roof) and the late Archie Moore. He graduated from Northeast Bradford High School and earned his Associates at Broome Community College. From there he made his career as a technician for Amphenol and VMR. On July 30, 1976, James married the love of his life, June Dewing, they shared nearly 45 years of happiness.
Jim lived life to the fullest, never missing a beat. He loved to bike and travel, and held a deep appreciation for music, often attending concerts. Jim’s greatest joy, though, was his family, and he cherished the times he could share his passion for music and for the outdoors with them ~ especially taking his grandchildren on long nature walks.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife June; children: Melinda (George) Emerick and Tyler (Stacey) Moore; grandchildren: Gavin and Aidan Emerick, and Connor, Kayleigh, and Emily Moore; mother Anita; brother Rick Moore, sister and brother-in-law Deb and Doug Hicks; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dick and Linda Depew, and sister-in-law Freddie Dewing.
Jim was predeceased by his father Archie Moore, his sons Jordan and Jason Moore, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Paul and Mary Dewing, and brother-in-law Gary Dewing.
At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. A gathering will be held when the weather is better and we can all be together to share stories. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 in loving memory of James M. Moore.
