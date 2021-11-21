James “Jim” R. Joiner Jr., 78, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1943 to the late James R. and Inis A. (McMullen) Joiner and was the husband of Kathryn (Sobiech) Joiner, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage and 45 years of friendship.
Jim lived in many places around the world following his father’s Naval career path. After graduating from Grants Pass High School in Oregon, Jim attended Antioch College, Purdue University, and Tufts University, completing his education with a Ph.D. in Chemistry. He was hired by the Dupont Corporation in 1972 and worked there as a Research Chemist until his retirement in 2005. While working at Dupont, Jim spent time in Towanda, Pennsylvania, where he raised his four children (a son and a set of triplets) and loved being a “Dad” to all of their friends. Whether umpiring Little League for 25 years, participating in the Valley Ski Club, serving as a Webelos leader, or providing snacks for the football team, Jim loved being part of his kids’ lives.
After retirement, Jim and Kathy resided on Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, where they enjoyed hosting family and friends for long weekends on the lake and boat rides to the dam. As president of the Road Association, Jim continued his passion for helping others and hosting community gatherings. Jim was always quick to laugh and appreciated the humor in others. He also loved telling (and retelling) a good story, and was always sharing ideas and solutions to make life better for anyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him.
Jim and Kathy enjoyed nothing more than spending time together, especially on cruises where they could travel and see the world. They visited countless places and experienced more memories than could ever be listed; many once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will never be forgotten. Almost every picture shows Jim with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand ... the way retirement should be!
In addition to his wife Kathy, Jim is survived by a sister, Chilene Joiner, and his 7 children: 3 sons, Robert Joiner (Jenna), Morgan Joiner (Jennifer), and Dwight Lent; 4 daughters, Kristen West (Michael), Leah Joiner (John Perfetti), Heather Myers (Paul), and Denise Reith (Curtis Barnard). Jim also has 15 grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held for Jim on a Carnival Magic cruise leaving on May 30, 2022. Jim’s life, accomplishments, and memories will be celebrated while visiting his favorite ports and partaking in his favorite activities.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the: Towanda Little League, P.O. Box 225, Towanda, PA 18848.
