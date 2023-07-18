James “Jim” W. Morse, 64, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at UPMC in Altoona, PA. James Willard was born of August 30, 1958 in Troy, a son to Marjorie (Rolison) Morse the late Wilbur J. Morse.
He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1976. Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1980. Jim then held various trucking jobs. In 2016 he accepted employment as a truck driver for Smith Transport in the Roaring Springs/ Bedford, Pennsylvania area for many years. He currently was working closer to his hometown of Canton for Watsontown Trucking in Milton at the time of his death.
Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 303, VFW Post 714, Moose Lodge 429 all of Canton and the Red Run Rod and Gun Club in Ralston.
He loved to watch NASCAR and was an avid Earnhardt fan. Riding his Harley, playing golf and shooting a good game of pool were always favorite past times. Working was Jim’s passion and being a hard worker was a trait that his dad instilled in him. He was a private individual and one to keep to himself. Jim enjoyed making people laugh with his witty and keen sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, Marjorie, Jim is survived by a daughter, Jami Morse of Ridgeville, South Carolina, two grandchildren, Crystal Stiles and Lucas Morse, siblings, Judy (John) Banks of Henderson, Nevada, Linda Avery of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Vickie Byko of Clemson, South Carolina as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was predeceased by his father; Wilbur Morse and a brother-in-law; Gary Avery.
Honoring Jim’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories on Jim and Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneral homes.com
