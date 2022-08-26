James “Jimmy” Masterton, 82, of Monroeton, PA, formerly of Belleville, New Jersey, passed away early Wednesday morning August 24, 2022 at the Robert Packard Hospital in Sayre. James Peter Masterton was born June 28,1940 in Newark, NJ a son of the late James and Elsie Masterton. As a young man, Jimmy grew up in the Hoboken New Jersey area and was known as the Hoboken Flash. He was a hard worker and devoted employee of Union Carbide Corp. in Newark for 37 years until his retirement in 2002. On September 25, 1965, he married his sweetheart the former Anna Boettinger. Following Jimmy’s retirement, they moved to the Monroeton Pennsylvania area in Bradford County to make their home and operated the Twin Pine Motel in Monroeton for several years.
Jim was an avid movie buff, he especially enjoyed, Western’s, (John “The Duke” Wayne), the Turner Classics’ Chanel and any documentary on history. He loved animals and considered his dogs, Bommer and Panda as family. Most of all, Jimmy was a good husband, father and grandfather throughout life. James was baptized and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Anna, daughter, Donna (Raymond) LeSoine of Nutley, New Jersey, granddaughter, Ashley, a sister, Patricia “Patsy” Rostron of Perryville, Maryland, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by, a brother William “Billy” Masterton.
The family invites friends to call 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A vigil service will be held 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
