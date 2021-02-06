James Joseph Webster, 91, of 7791 Canterbury Circle, Lakeland, FL 33810, formerly of Sayre, and Towanda, PA went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. James was born in Towanda on December 15, 1929, a son of Daniel F. Webster Sr. and Julia Agnes Jerome Webster. He attended Saint Agnes School in Towanda and later served in the U.S. Army from March 28, 1951 to March 25, 1953, during the Korean War. On June 22, 1957, James married Mary Ann Hitchcock at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Montrose, PA. James was employed by A&P Markets for 47 years until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, boating, fishing, and was an avid hunter, who looked forward to deer season every winter. After his move to Florida in 2005, he enjoyed the fishing pier in Jacksonville, golfing, and spent many hours on the computer reading hometown newspapers, searching the internet, and playing card games. James attended Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre, PA, and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Webster; sons, Steven James Webster and wife Lisa R. Webster of Lakeland, FL; Scott Joseph Webster and wife Cynthia M. Webster of Champions Gate, FL; grandchildren, Scott J. Webster II; Hannah R. Webster; Jonathan A. Webster; Austin J. Webster; Bryce Webster; Micayla Webster; and one great grandchild, Alaina Webster; his sister, Regina Joan Webster of Towanda; nephews Ed Webster of Towanda; Charles of Towanda; Mark and wife SnoAnn McLinko of Liberty Corners; Robert Smith of Towanda; nieces, Theresa and husband Steve Radney of Wysox; Joan Ellen and husband Ronald Bailey of Towanda; Ann Ace of Towanda; Rosemary Horton of Towanda; Dorothy and husband Jeff Wilcox of Towanda; as well as several grandnieces and nephews; including Tammy Hadlock of Wyalusing; and Raelyn Horton of Towanda; and several cousins; sisters-in-law, Wilma and husband Myron Severcool of Montrose; Gwen Warner of Montrose; Gloria and husband Ed Mosier of Towanda; brothers-in-law, George and wife Aline Snell of San Antonio, TX; and Thomas and wife Julie Hitchcock of Lincoln City, OR. In addition to his parents and his wife’s parents, LaVern and Iva Hitchcock; he was predeceased by a son, Christopher James Webster in 1960; brother, Daniel Webster Jr; sister, Sabina McLinko; sister and brother-in-law, Catherine Ace and Howard Ace; brother and sister-in-law, Edward “Jerry” Webster and Roseanna Webster; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Hitchcock and Kenneth Hitchcock; and nephew, Jon Ace.
The family will receive friends at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA, on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 AM; followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St., Towanda, PA, at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, according full military honors.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
