James L. Bahl, 86, of New Albany, Forks Township, passed away at his home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. James was born March 8, 1933 at Doc Bird’s in New Albany, and was the son of the late Leon Francis Bahl and Freda Loretta (Litzelman) Cilvick.
Jim worked the family farm as a dairy farmer until 1983, CDL truck driver until 2014 and a cattle farmer until 2015. He enjoyed taking early morning walks and loved living on the family farm which was his heart and soul. Jim also loved socializing and reminiscing with anyone he met and made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by a brother, John R. Bahl of New Albany; a sister, Catherine Robbins of Dushore; nephews, Ronald J. (Julie) Bahl of New Albany, William M. (Tammy) Bahl of New Albany, Leon F. (Dee) Bahl, James (Stephanie) Robbins, Michael (Linda) Robbins; nieces, Debbie (Tom) Cole, Dawn (John) Lambert, Michelle (Bill) Williams; great-nephews, Dustin Bahl, Travis Bahl; and by many other great-nieces and nephews.
James is only preceded in death by his parents, Leon F. Bahl in 1937, Freda L. Cilvick in 2005 and by his step-father, Joseph Cilvick in 1981.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Rev. Fr. Thomas J. Major officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Albany. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In James memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery for the upkeep and care of the cemetery, 2002 Molyneux Hill Road, Dushore, PA 18614.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
