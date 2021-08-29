James L. Campbell, 68, of Athens, PA passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a period of declining health. He was born on Oct. 3, 1952, in Sayre, PA, the son of Frank D. and Eleanor E. (Everett) Campbell. James retired from Education with the Towanda Area School District. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. James enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved cats, model trains, and was an avid Yankee baseball fan. He was persnickety about his taste in music, but Pink Floyd was one of his favorites.
He is predeceased by his brother Lloyd “Doug” Campbell. James is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Corlis A. (Brown) Campbell, children and their spouses Niki Campbell and Matt Clark of Troy, NY, James and Jessica Campbell II of Troy, PA, and Emily and Harold White of Elmira, NY, special niece Cassandra Brown of Pennfield, NY, and grandchildren Tyra, Evan, Jonathan, Mila, Christian, Jackson, and Lois. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Elaine and Gary Wilson of Athens, PA, Robert and Carole Campbell of Midlothian, VA, Norman and Sharon Campbell of Forrest City, PA, Frank and Amy Campbell of Wallingford, CT, Elizabeth and David Fatzinger of Macungie, PA, sisters Carol Campbell of Windsor, CT, Catherine Campbell of Windsor, CT, and Joan Brignola of Athens, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1pm-2pm at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2 pm with the Rev. Richard Hanlon officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Lane, Milan, PA 18831. (For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
