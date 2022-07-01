On Saturday June 11th 2022, James Leland Gunn died peacefully at home at the age of 84.
James was born July 25 1937 in Homer Illinois to George W Gunn Jr and Leona Huron. He was employed as an assistant chef in Chicago, IL. It was there he met Ellen Elizabeth WIlbur. The two wed in 1959. The couple returned to Ellen’s home town of Rome, where James worked full-time at Ingersoll Rand. He spent 32 years as a machinist until his retirement in 1993.
James was a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, who was always there to help family and friends. He especially loved his vehicles. He was a member of many of the social clubs and service organizations where you could always find him with a beer and plenty of game of chance tickets. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling; especially to Mesa, AZ where he and his wife spent many winters during their post retirement years.
James was preceded in death by his siblings; George W Gunn III, Larry L Gunn, Jacquelyn A Cochran, and Catherine E Hull. He is survived by his sister Janet Cottingham of Griffith IN, son, James J Gunn of Meza AZ, daughter Kim, and husband, Pete Miller of Rome. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Jolene and Grant Hamilton of Mesa AZ, Joshua Gunn of Wysox, Christopher Miller of Atlanta, GA, Chelsea and Jacob Balchikonis of Virginia Beach VA, and Ciara Miller of Gainesville FL. His blessings were extended to include 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As per James’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service or visitation. The family extends their heart-felt thanks to all those who have reached out and ask that those influenced by James’s passing to take comfort in knowing he was with his family, in his family’s exceptional care, for the twilight of his remarkable life.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
