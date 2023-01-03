James L. “Jim” Beebe, 75, of 9 North River St. Towanda, PA passed away Friday evening, December 30, 2022, at his home following declining health. Jim was born in Endicott, NY on March 10, 1947, the son of the late Lester Beebe and Eleanor Mae Newman Beebe. He attended school in Newark Valley, NY and subsequently joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 to later serve aboard the USS Bryce Canyon 8036, USS O’Bannon DD450, and the USS Valley Forge for transport to Viet Nam. Jim completed his naval service as Petty Officer 3rd class torpedoman, part of weapons division at age 21. Following completion of his military service, Jim returned home to work on the family farm with his father and served as an Amway representative. He continued his education at Broome Tech where he studied business administration, marketing, and accounting, Wilkes University, and Keystone College where he received his BS degree in economics. Jim was formerly employed by Robin Tech and IBM in Owego and was an agent for the Equitable Life Insurance Company. He served as assistant manager for the J. J. Newberry stores in Owego and Towanda and was subsequently employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda as a research chem tech specialist until retiring in 2000. Jim loved riding motorcycle, Harley, and Triumph, camping on his property in Candor, NY, fishing, deer hunting, and playing pool at the Nights Out in Towanda. He enjoyed making his own pool sticks and sitting on the front porch at home watching the falcons on the cliffs across the Susquehanna River.
Jim was a life member of the VFW, Viet Nam Last Man’s Club, and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Pam Beebe, step son, Johnny and wife Annie, daughter, Jamie and son Jeremiah and wife Jessica, grandchildren, Allee, Mika, Hunter, Alexis, Jolana, Natalee and Chevelle, brother, Larry Beebe and wife, Linda, sister, Bev Taber, brother-in-law, John (Renee), sister-in-law, Gloria (Gene), as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved pets, MaeZee, Sadie, and Tucker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Towanda American Legion Post on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Military honors will be accorded. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of James L. Beebe.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
