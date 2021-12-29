James L. Norconk, 77, of Tunkhannock passed away on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2021 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Norconk.
Born in Newark, New Jersey he was the son of late Lydia Pickett.
James was also a long-time resident of Wyalusing Pa. where he helped at his mother’s store, Norconk’s clothing on Main St. Wyalusing, as well as served on the Wyalusing Town council. He retired from Masonite after 28 years of employment.
He enjoyed Auctions and auto sales. James had his own used car sales business and Notary. He also enjoyed Sunday church services. James and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed exploring new places to visit.
James was a proud member and Past master of the Union Wyalusing Lodge 108 of Free and Accepted Masons.
James will be lovingly remembered by his children, George Norconk of Louisiana, Joyce Dickinson of Tunkhannock, Mary Zickler (Steve Zickler) of Wyalusing; grandchildren, Tonya Knapp, Lisa Norconk (children of George) James Dickinson, Jamie Youells (children of Joyce) Tasha Wadsworth, Joshua Zickler, Steven Zickler (children of Mary); 10 great grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend James’ funeral service which will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will at Wyalusing Cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday.
Memorial Donations may be made in James L. Norconk’s name to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
