James L. Perry, 54, of Sayre, PA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022. James was born September 20, 1967, in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Larry and Cathleen (Frisbie) Shaffer.
James was employed as a Supervisor by Relogistics, Inc. Nichols, NY.
He enjoyed building model cars and helping people as a roadside mechanic. He avid follower of the show, “The Curse of Oak Island” on the History channel.
In addition to his wife of 34 years, Sonja (Miller) Perry, Survivors include three sons; Michael Perry (Alicia Taylor) of Sayre, PA, Brandon Watts (Laura) of Sayre, PA, and Matthew Perry (April) of Towanda, PA; 18 grandchildren; his Twin Brother, Jack Perry (Michelle) of Mansfield, PA and Brother, Ray Williams (Diane) of Mission Viejo, CA
For more information or directions please go to www.bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Services: Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 am at East Bridgewater Cemetery.
Visitation: Tuesday, April 26 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bartron Myer Funeral Home, 382 Church Street, Montrose, PA.
