James L. Reed, 72, well-known resident of Canton, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 20, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family.
James Lester was born in Williamsport on August 23, 1950, to the late Betty (Schraml) Reed. In his earlier years he was an altar boy at his Episcopal church and played the organ there into his teens. Jim attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1968, where he was active in Warrior sports. After high school, Jim went on to study education at Lock Haven University, where he was captain of the freshman football team and catcher on the baseball team. Jim returned to Canton in 1974 to start a family and a job that would become his life’s work of teaching and coaching at Canton High School. He coached football, baseball, wrestling and was especially proud of coaching the girls’ softball team to the 2000 PIAA State Championship. Mr. Reed was much-loved and respected by countless students and athletes in his 31 years at his alma mater CHS. Following Mr. Reed’s retirement in 2005, he had a second career inspecting roads and bridges for PennDOT.
Jim was a great lover of the outdoors and created many wonderful memories while hunting, fishing and skiing with his friends that were like his family. Their antics and adventures were legendary. Jim will always be remembered for his loving and kind nature, his never-ending smile, endless joke-telling and his devotion to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Canton Warrior football fan. He was a member of the Morris Run American Legion Post 167 and a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Canton Lodge 429.
He will be most remembered for his deep love for his family; his loving wife and companion for over 20 years, Cindy (Morgan) Reed; daughters, Stacy (Jeff) Burns; Jamie (Greg) Taylor; Tricia Sexton; a son, Lucas (Maddie) Bailey. PopPop/Grandpa Jimbo will be greatly miss by his grandchildren: Ryan and Caroline Burns, Reed and Aubrey Taylor, Carter, Cooper and Conner Sexton and Lincoln, Everett and Hallie Bailey; sister, Barbara Kraft; mother-in-law, Lois Myers; brother-in-law, Ron (Nancy) Morgan, nieces and nephews: Greg (Tina) McNett, Amy (Lee) Miller, Erica Arnold and Kyle Morgan as well as several close friends.
Besides his mother, Jim was predeceased by a grandfather, James Schraml; son-in-law, Blake Sexton; brother-in-law, Michael Kraft; a nephew, Chris Arnold and his dear friends, Jake and Patsy Shaffer.
Family and friends may call 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Reed’s life will follow at 4:30 p.m. with his friend, Mr. Bill Holland as celebrant.
It was Jim’s wish to thank the Canton Football Hall of Fame for the great honor of being inducted in 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests your consideration of a memorial donation in James L. Reed’s loving memory to the Canton Football Hall of Fame, c/o 72 Park Way Lane, Canton, PA 17724.
Memories of Jim and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
