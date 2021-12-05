James Lee “Jim” Vischansky, 66, of Charleston, Utah passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021.
He was born February 6, 1955, in Towanda, PA. He was the son of the late Mike Vischansky and Pauline Elizabeth Arnold Vischansky.
“Jim” as he was known by his family and friends, was a graduate of Towanda High School. He attended Williamsport Tech College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Heavy Equipment. He was a merchant marine in the gulf for several years. Then he began his journey West hitch hiking with his dog and eventually settled in Utah. He made many lifelong friends, loved the outdoors, and loved to tease everyone. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grand-daughters and was truly a great Grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Shepherd and her husband Justin of Saratoga Springs, UT and their three daughters, Audrey, Hayley, and Chloe; his five sisters, Zella and David Nichols of Athens, PA and Arcadia, FL, Shirley and James Harris of Grove Port, OH, Sharon Felicita and Whitesboro, NY, Irene Filer of Franklindale, PA, Patricia and John Beers of Athens, PA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Vischansky in December of 1960;
his mother, Pauline Elizabeth Arnold Vischansky in August of 2002; three brothers, Thomas Dale Vischansky in June of 1987, Michael Eugene “Mick” Vischansky in February of 1993, and Robert Joseph “Bob” Vischansky in September 2008; and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Family will receive friends Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life that will be held at his home in Charleston, UT on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 4 PM.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
