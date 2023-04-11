James Leo Sullivan, 79, of Rochester, NY formerly of Towanda, PA, passed away on April 1st, 2023 peacefully in his sleep after a period of declining health.
Born on May 30th, 1943 in Sayre, PA, Jim was the oldest of 5 sons to the late Francis and Mary (McCarthy) Sullivan.
Jim graduated in 1961 from Towanda High School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the US Navy serving until 1963. Jim was employed with Penelec GPU for 35 years until his retirement in 2001. Upon retirement he became active with the American Legion Post 42 where he served as part of the funeral guard and was honored to receive Legionnaire of the Year.
Growing up he helped on the family farm and enjoyed hunting and all things outdoors. He spent numerous years coaching softball. Aside from his daughters, he coached many girls in the area. He always enjoyed when a former player would see him around town and call him “Jim” versus “Mr. Sullivan.” His love of the game was evident as was his desire to move the game of softball forward for the community.
Jim had many interests. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed a good Tigers baseball game. He loved to tend to his garden with potatoes being his specialty. Jim enjoyed playing cards, his favorites being Texas Hold’em and Euchre.
He will be remembered as a humble man with a quick wit, great smile and a genuine care for all those around him.
He is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Chuong) Ta of Webster, NY and Staci (Keesha) Reitz of Harrisburg, PA; his 6 grandchildren, Trever, Zoey and Brooklyn Ta and Stella, Sullivan and Silas Reitz; brothers Ray Sullivan, Horseheads, NY, John (Chris) Sullivan of Towanda, PA and Walt Sullivan of Lansdale, PA; his “sisters” Kathy Barrett of Athens, PA and Mary Alice Sullivan of Towanda, PA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; lastly, his bonus daughter Marlena (Tom) Goss of Towanda, PA.
Aside from his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Thomas William Sullivan.
There will be a visitation at SS. Peter and Paul Church from 9-10:30am on Saturday, April 15th with a Mass to follow at 11am. Interment will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests a donation be made to Towanda Little League or the American Legion Post 42 in Jim’s memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jim’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
