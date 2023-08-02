James Lloyd Johnson, 81, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. James was born in Sayre, PA on October 25, 1941, the son of Burton Johnson and Lucy Heskell Johnson. He attended Towanda High School and in early years James was a noted pitcher for baseball and softball teams including C.C. Allis, the Old Mill and Snell’s. James was employed by the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad for 30 years, by Towanda Borough for 11 years and provided lawn care in the Towanda area for many years. James enjoyed bowling, the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and picking blue berries on the mountain.
James family includes his children, Vicki Wells of Towanda, Roxie Wells (Floyd Van De Weert) of Towanda, Stacey Johnson of Exton, PA, Jamie S. Johnson of Davenport, Iowa, Ricky Johnson of Towanda, grandchildren, Jacob Stroud, Joel Vanderpool, Hazel (Rob) Cobb, Zachary Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Alexis Lampman, his special granddaughter and caregiver, Erica Stroud, several great grandchildren, sisters, Sally Fuentas, Rosanna Sanchez, Beatrice Weeks, Shirley Daughtery, Ann Johnson, and Cindy Tharrington, sister-in-law, Sandra Maitland, brother-in-law, Robert Stanton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Marion I. Stanton Johnson on August 23, 2011, brothers, Burt and Raymond Johnson, sisters, Lola Hammons, Margaret Escalante, and Marlene Johnson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will follow in the Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklin Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to Guthrie EMS, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of James Lloyd Johnson.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
