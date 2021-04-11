James M. Ballentine, 99, of Towanda, PA passed away Friday evening, April 9, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. James was born in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, PA on February 3, 1922, the son of Edward Livingston Ballentine and Jeanette Victoria Yoder Ballentine. On December 18, 1941, James married the former Dorothy Erma Draper in Maryland and in December of 2019 the couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary. James honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from October 16, 1942 to October 26, 1945. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the European Theatre. In early years, James and Dorothy operated their dairy farm in Honeybrook, PA. James was later employed by Pepperidge Farms in Downingtown, PA for over 20 years until retirement. James was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Downingtown, PA. Following their retirement, James and Dorothy moved to Bradford County to make their home. James enjoyed raising horses and ponies.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Johnn N. Ballentine and Connie Ballentine of Athens Township, PA, Paul M. Ballentine and Norma Lines of Ulster, PA, 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, brothers, Thomas Ballentine of Coatesville, PA, Hank Ballentine of Tennessee, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of 78 years, Dorothy Erma Draper Ballentine on April 25, 2020, brother, John Ballentine and sister, Florence Dalon.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at a later date in Glenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Broomall, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.