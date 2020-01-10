In loving memory of James Owen Storrs of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly Troy, who passed into Heaven at the age of 65 on Jan. 8, 2020. He was born in Blossburg, on July 31,1954.
He started working at American Silk Label in Troy, in 1974 and continued in the label industry up until the present at Minnewawa in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He loved his Harleys and he was an avid hunter who was always successful in getting a deer every year.
He was an excellent violinist and won awards for it.
He was a very loving and caring person who loved life and his family.
He was survived by his loving wife and woman of his dreams of 33 years, Shirley Miller Storrs.
Surviving also is his son, Charles Emery Storrs; daughter, Jessica Jean Buck; step-daughter, Nita (Ken) Whitman; grandchildren, Logan and Halie of Pennsylvania, Callie and Owen of Ohio and three great-grandchildren, brothers, David (Tammie) Storrs of Pennsylvania, Phillip Storrs of Nevada; sisters, Linda Storrs of Pennsylvania and Susan (Joe) Roy of Georgia. He was preceded by his parents, Charles Richard Storrs and Phyllis Marie Storrs; brother, Charles Richard (Butchie) Storrs and his stepson, Eugene Martin Curren.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send your contributions to the national cancer foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.