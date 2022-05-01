God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”. A Golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
James Patrick “Jim” Coats, 57, of 161 Augusta Road, Wyalusing, PA, Pike Township, passed away Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, at his home following declining health. Jim was born December 12, 1964, in Towanda, PA the son of Frank L. Coats Jr. and Augusta Mosier Coats. He attended the Northeast Bradford Schools and in early years was employed by Woodstream in Lititz, PA. Jim was later employed as a long-haul truck driver for the Gainey Trucking Company for many years. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends and especially coordinating family reunions. He enjoyed the outdoors, caring for the Coats Family Homestead, fishing, and researching family genealogy.
He is survived by his siblings, Roger Coats and wife Joan of San Diego, CA, Ronald Coats of Laceyville, Robert Coats and wife Melissa of Wyalusing, Janet Dotson of Wyalusing, Rose Freeborn, and husband Mike of LeRaysville, special stepson, David Watkins of Athens, special cousin, Mary Healy of Wyalusing, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by siblings, David Coats, Wayne Coats, Frank Coats III, and Nancy Chapman. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Bunky LeVance officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of James Patrick Coats.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.