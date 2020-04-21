James Paul Romelo Pazzaglia, age 62, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1957 in Elmira, New York, a son of John and Pauline (Sinkew) Pazzaglia. He worked as a senior software engineer for Lockheed Martin for over 20 years.
James is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christy (Smith) Pazzaglia; his mother, Pauline; three daughters, Jamie Pazzaglia of Chesapeake, Virginia, Megan Pazzaglia of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, and Krista Pazzaglia of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania; a step daughter, Amie Leonard of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two step sons, Justin Leonard of Montrose, Pennsylvania, and Brock Everts of Vancouver, Oregon; six grandchildren, Eisley Leonard, Grady Leonard, Keegan Leonard, Evie Leonard, Alex Ross, and Ezra Everts; a brother, John Pazzaglia of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania; a sister, Patricia Heiland of Hanover, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Family and friends will be notified of a life celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Broome-Tioga BOCES School to Careers Partnership STEM HUB Initiative, 435 Glenwood Road, Binghamton, NY 13905. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pennsylvania, is assisting the family. Visit www.buckheitfcandcremtory.com.
