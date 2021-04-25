James R. Cole, 86, left the Sayre Health Center to join his Savior, Jesus Christ on April 23, 2021.
Born and raised in Sayre, James graduated from Sayre High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army, worked various jobs, and later retired from Sears Roebuck as a floor covering salesman.
James enjoyed being a member of Windham Summit Bible Church and a member of the Waverly Lions. He also enjoyed bowling, telling jokes, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Anna and Truman Cole; parents, Laura and Edwin Stack; brothers, Lawrence Stack, Donald Stack and Charles Johnson; son-in-law, Mike Kovacs; uncle, William Cole; and close cousin, Joyce Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene Blackley Cole; three daughters and son-in-laws, Lorraine and Robert Meredith, Renee and Randy Rosenberger, Andrea (Kovacs) and Rich Rose; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his brother, Edwin Johnson; many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A brief graveside service will be held at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. Following this, at 1 p.m., friends and family are invited to celebrate Jim’s life during a memorial service held at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church located at 104 South Main Street in Athens. This service will be officiated by Bob Meredith, Rich Rose, and Mark Meredith.
For those who are unable to attend the memorial, a livestream option will be available on the Greater Valley Assembly of God YouTube page.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre, PA is assisting the Cole Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
