James R. Horton Sr., 84, of Canton Township, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning, Dec. 31, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Smithfield Township, following a courageous battle with cancer.
James Robert was born Feb. 29, 1936 in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania; he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Millie (Adams) Horton. As a youngster Jim grew up in the Grover area and graduated from Canton High School, class of 1954. On Oct. 15, 1961 he married the former Pauline Winebarger; together they shared 59 years of devoted marriage and raised three children. Jim was a man of faith and was raised in the Grover Church of Christ, where he attended most of his adult life. Most recently, he attended the Victory Church in Troy.
Jim was a dedicated employee of the former Landon’s Cedar Ledge in Canton Township for over 30 years and along with his wife Pauline, they owned and operated Horton’s Hoagies. The Hoagies were very popular and sold throughout the surrounding area.
In earlier years, Jim enjoyed traveling with his family to North Carolina and Florida to visit relatives and friends. He also enjoyed attending local auctions, playing bingo and casinos.
Surviving are, his wife, Pauline; children, Tammy (Samuel) Terry of East Smithfield, James “Rob” Horton Jr. of Canton and Brenda (Jeffrey) Clair of Williamsport; grandchildren, Jacob (Jen) Terry, Kristen (Kyle) Bastion, Caleb (Becca) Terry, Gabrielle (Jimmy) Shedden, Moriah (Anthony) Vige, Philip Clair (Marisa Chandler) and Elijah Clair, Nathan Horton (Samatha Hawbaker) and Shawna Horton; step-grandchildren, Shannon (Ronnice) Terry, Trisha (Sam) Aldinger; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dawn (Lewis) Schanbacher of Canton, Clifford (Joni) Horton of Montoursville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Charlotte Horton, Sharon Horton, Dorothie (Wade) Graham, Shelby (Larry) Wilcox, Emily Edith (Jim) Sweeley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides Jim’s parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Alfred and Bradley Horton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Frankie) Castle, Lena Swain, Dave, Jimmy, William “Frank” and Jerry Winebarger.
Services and burial in Beech Flats Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family will provide flowers and suggest memorials may be directed to the Canton Fire Department, Western Alliance Ambulance Association or to the American Cancer Society in Mr. Horton’s memory.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at, www.pepperfunerahomes.com.
