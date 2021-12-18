James Steven Rodenhizer (Jim, Pop-Pop), age 64, passed away on December 12th, 2021, peacefully with his wife Susan and youngest son David by his side.
Born in Salina, Kansas on June 9th, 1957, Jim was the son of Lt. Col. Donald and Brenda (Bowman) Rodenhizer. Jim was a loving brother to John Rodenhizer and sisters Caron Gregory and Kathy Elder. Being raised in an Air Force family, they travelled extensively both domestically and internationally as young children. Eventually the family settled in Falmouth during his teenage years where he graduated from Falmouth High Class in 1975 and went on to get a Chemical Engineering degree from UMASS Amherst, Class of 79. Jim then embarked on his lifelong career with Dupont as a chemical engineer in New Jersey. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Susan Gregory. Dupont then transferred Jim to Towanda, PA where he raised his family of five children, most definitely the life’s work that made him the proudest.
Towanda provided him a place to enjoy all his favorite hobbies: golfing, fishing, boating, and hunting. His greatest joy was coaching his children in various sports and watching them from sidelines as they got older. Once again, Jim was again relocated to Dupont headquarters in Wilmington, DE and served as Operations Director. After four-years, Jim and family returned to Towanda where he landed his dream job of Plant Manager in 2005 and was actively involved in the local hospital board. He served in that role until his early retirement.
Jim and Sue returned to their hometown of Falmouth where boating, fishing, golfing, beach life, and entertaining their ten grandchildren now filled his days. Jim created “Pop Pop’s Park,” for all his grandchildren to enjoy and have lifelong memories in the backyard. He was the happiest cruising around town in “Rosie”, his 69’ Chevy Camaro with Sue by his side! Even on the worst days of his lifelong illness, he didn’t allow his prognosis to get in the way of enjoying life’s simple pleasures. His wife Sue was truly his earth angel and gave him the strength to carry on. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Jim leaves his beloved wife, Susan, five children Bucky Rodenhizer (and wife Kristen) Jenny Riley (and husband Chris) Matt Rodenhizer (and wife Chelsy) Cub Rodenhizer (and wife Jess) and Dave Rodenhizer as well as ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sisters Caron Gregory and Kathy Elder and his brother John Rodenhizer, sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews who will forever cherish the happy memories shared with Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made in Jim’s memory to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation online or PO Box 370 Hyannis, MA 02601, or St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org. A memorial service will be held in Spring 2022 to celebrate his life.
For online guestbook and directions falmouth@chapmanfuneral.com.
