James Taylor Howard, age 99, of Homets Ferry, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 2, 2022.
Jim was born on April 24, 1923 in Homets Ferry to John Homet Howard and Harriet Taylor Howard. On April 24, 1948, he married Shirley Louise Jones and they were together for 74 years.
Jim was raised in Homets Ferry on the family farm. He schooled in both Homets Ferry and Camptown where he graduated with the class of 1940. Jim enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He played for the Camptown Comets and the Wysox Owls as well as other numerous sport organizations.
Jim was a lifetime dairy farmer of High Springs Dairy in Homets Ferry. He was an accomplished Registered Holstein Breeder. He enjoyed farming and was active working the fields and caring for animals until the summer of 2021. He was an active member of Agway, DairyLea and Sire Power (NEBA) where he was a director for 40 years. Jim was also employed with Cargil for 15 years and retired at age 87.
When recently asked what his most memorable personal world event was, he responded “When electricity came to Homets Ferry and tractors replaced the horses”.
Jim was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley Howard; children, James Howard Jr. of Homets Ferry, PA Edwin Howard and his, wife, Gale of Breesport, NY, Kay Way and her husband, Ruby, of Lime Hill, PA, Frederick Howard and his wife, Karen, of Carson City, NV, Kenneth Howard and his wife, Julie, Summerfield, FL; grandchildren, James Howard III and his wife, Erica, Cheryl McHone, Jenny Ferris and her husband, Jerad, Kevin Howard, Alissa Quick and her husband, Matt, Scott Bulizak and his wife, Nicky, Tyler Howard, John Guttin and his wife, Wendy, Andrew Guttin, Tara Gregg and her husband, Wesley, Kara Jarrett and her husband, Paul, Kristin Howard, Daniel Howard and his wife, Colleen, Keith Howard and his wife, Chelsea, Claire Roof and her husband, Dakota; great grandchildren, Taylor and Brooke Howard, Hunter and Avalynne McHone, Blake, Evan and Kaylin Ferris, Kaitlyn and Ryan Quick, Madalyn and Bellamy Bulizak, Aiden Smith, Landon Guttin, Elliot, Easton and Dani Gregg, Ava and Jackson Jarrett, Eli and Evelina Howard, Lukas Howard.
Jim is also survived by his siblings, Lucy Lockwood, William Howard, Theresa Brennan, and Charles Howard, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John Homet Howard, Jr. and his son-in-law, John A. Guttin.
A memorial service for Jim will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Charles Bishop of the Elk Lake and Transue Community Churches officiating. Interment will follow at the Homets Ferry Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests performing a random act of kindness for the environment in honor of Jim’s lifelong agricultural work. Donations can also be made to Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
