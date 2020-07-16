James Todd “JT” Place, 47, of 14056 Route 220, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a motorcycle accident in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania.
“JT” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda on May 30, 1973, the son of the late Leonard E. Place Jr. and Mary Louise Vanderpool Place. He grew up in Towanda and attended the Towanda schools. JT was employed by Cargill in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, for over 10 years and was subsequently employed in construction for many years and during this time operated his own general contracting business. JT was employed by Mountain Lake Construction at the time of his passing.
JT loved spending time with his wife and children, coaching baseball and softball, the outdoors, ice fishing, hunting, riding motorcycle and working on building projects. He was a member of Carpenters Local No. 277 in Horseheads, New York.
He is survived by his wife, Marie A. Kinsman Place; children, Ashley Boyer Thompson (Nathan), Alex Boyer (Tanya Willey), Shyanne A. Place (Michael Green), Aaron Bardell, Kaylee Place, Chasity Place, and Addy Bardell; step father, Richard Gowin; siblings, Rebecca Reed (Randy), Kathy Vanderpool (Harry), Leonard Place Conrad (Lori), Shane Place Conrad (Kelly); mother-in-law, Teri Webber and husband David Webber; father-in-law, Mark Kinsman and wife Sally Kinsman; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. A private interment service will be held in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
