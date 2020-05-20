James W. Lane Sr., 79, of Sayre,passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Per James’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
