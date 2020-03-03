James W. Cook, 82, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a long period of declining health.
Born on July 2, 1937 in Waverly, New York, Jim was the son of Dr. Sidney Cook and Marion Keyser Cook of Monroeton, Pennsylvania. Jim graduated from Troy High School, class of 1954 and from Pennsylvania State School of Forestry in 1958. From Penn State University ROTC, he earned his Army commission as second Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. He served eight years in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Captain. Upon completion of his service, Jim returned to Towanda and was employed for two years at GTE Sylvania as a lab technician. He then returned to Penn State University where he earned his education degree in 1970 with certification to teach general science/biology. Jim returned to Towanda and taught seventh and eighth grade science at the Towanda Middle School until his retirement in 1993. During his teaching career, he taught an individualized science instructional program in a laboratory environment. Jim also taught military history as part of the student activities at the middle school.
The organization and displays at the Annual Middle School Science Fair was an event Jim was very dedicated to. He raised funds for the awards and took great pride in the students’ science-based research and entries.
Jim worked as a deputy game protector for many years through which he taught hunter safety courses. He also enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry in Wysox after his retirement. He was a volunteer fireman for many years for the Monroe Hose Company in Monroeton.
Jim served as a board member at the Red Rock Job Corps Center as a member of the Community Relations Committee that assisted students in interaction with community members and fund raising for special projects at the center.
Other affiliations included a 60-year membership of Evergreen 163 F.&A.M. Lodge in Monroeton, Pennsylvania. Jim was a 54-year member of the American Legion. For many years he served on the Military Funeral Honor Guard. His precision and dedication to presenting the American flag to family members during military funerals was an honor for him.
One of Jim’s greatest and most enjoyable projects was recycling aluminum cans that he started for the Kiwanis organization and ultimately for the 40&8 Veterans’ Organization. The scholarship funds from the recycling were awarded to eligible nursing school students for their education.
Jim is survived by his wife Joan Cook of 38 years. Favorite trips included summer vacations in Maine and traveling to Montana to visit a long-time friend of Jim’s. Over the years, Jim enjoyed camping and taking summer courses at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Jim’s hobbies included model railroading and setting up Christmas villages and scenes with Department 56 buildings and figurines. Christmas was his favorite time of the year.
Jim is survived by his children, Michael (Trinity) of South Carolina, Patrick (Cheryl) of Colorado, step-son Gregory Hughey (Jennifer) of Athens, and step-daughter Doreen Robie (Dale) of Savona. He is also survived by four grandsons, Robert Cook, Kyle Cook, Dalton Robie (Alison) and Mason Hughey. He has four granddaughters, Amanda and Jennifer Cook and Kayla and Sophia Hughey. Three great-grandchildren reside in Colorado. Jim is also survived by his brother, Dr. Thomas Cook of Fairfield, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Sidney Cook and Marion Keyser Cook; a grandson, Derrick J. Robie; and sisters-in-law, Lois Cook and Geneva Cook.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home at 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania, with the funeral service immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Monroeton, Pennsylvania, cemetery with military honors accorded, immediately following the funeral service. A time of remembrance and lunch will follow.
Contributions in James W. Cook’s memory may be directed to the Monroe Hose Company, 8958 Burlington Turnpike, Monroeton, PA, 18832 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
