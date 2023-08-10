Jamie A. Michel, passed away on July 29, 2023, in Sayre, PA. She was born on April 27, 1980, in Johnson City, NY. Jamie’s beautiful spirit, loving nature, and humor left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she encountered.
Jamie was a beloved sister to Kenneth (Angela) Crown, Jodi (Alan) Fanus, Ashly Michel, Stephanie Lindquist, and Lisa (Gary) Tatro. Her warmth and affection extended to her nieces and nephews, Lucas and Jacob Crown, Ava and Sophia Fanus, Ashlynn and Avery Trivelpiece, Samantha (Joshua) Jones, and Eryck (Kaitlyn) Lindquist. Jamie also shared a special bond with her aunts and uncles, Cheryl (Doug) Waterman, Marjorie (Bill)Fuller, Linda (John) Fuller, Roseanne (Kelley) Saunders, and Robert (Theresa) Michel.
Jamie was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Ronald and Barbara Michel, her maternal grandparents, Herbert and Amelia Fuller, and her paternal grandparents Conrad and Alice Michel. The love and teachings of her family live on in Jamie’s legacy and the lives of those she has touched.
Jamie was a proud graduate of the Northeast Bradford High School class of 1999. Her school years were filled with involvement in the Challenger League Baseball team and bowling in the Special Olympics. She loved to watch her nephews play sports and was their biggest fan. She was also a devout Penn State football enthusiast and loved the camaraderie and excitement on game days. However, her most cherished moments were the simple ones spent with her family. She loved family dinners/holidays, dining out, shopping, coloring, game nights, movies, and singing country music for everyone to hear. Every occasion was blessed with a colored picture and beautiful message made by Jamie. Her siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews held a special place in her heart, as did her aunts and uncles. These close-knit relationships were a testament to Jamie’s loving and jovial nature. In remembering Jamie, we celebrate a life lived with laughter, kindness, and an abundance of love. Her legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Jamie will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her.
We will gather on September 9th at the church Jamie attended, the South Warren Community Church for a period of visitation from 10-12 pm. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Chip Romeo, officiating . Please wear Penn State (or navy blue and white) attire as we celebrate and remember the special gift Jamie was to all of us. Jamie will be laid to rest next to her parents, following services in the South Warren Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the South Warren Community Church in loving memory of Jamie A. Michel.
