Jane A. VanFleet, 97 of Athens, PA passed away after a short period of declining health at the Robert Packer Hospital on August 5, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1924, to the late Francis and Agnes Moger Allis.
Jane was born in Litchfield, PA and lived the majority of her life in Athens, PA. She was a graduate of Athens High School in 1942. On March 21, 1947, she married Walton VanFleet. Together they built a loving marriage of 75 years. Jane worked as a bookkeeper for Wolf Furniture Company until her retirement in 1986. After her retirement, she took great pride in caring for her family.
Jane was an exceptional cook and baker. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family that always included a delicious dessert. Her favorite things to bake were apple pie and muffin bread. She was also an accomplished seamstress. For many years after her official retirement, she did bridal alterations for Rockman’s Bridal. She was an avid knitter, and donated hundreds of baby hats for newborns at the Robert Packer Hospital. Jane was a lifelong member of the Athens United Methodist Church. She was also a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and held several offices within the organization.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was the family she built with her husband. A selfless wife and mother she was always putting the needs of others before her own.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her children, Dean VanFleet and his wife Cindy of Fremont, CA, Kay VanFleet of Sayre, Gale Burton and her husband Bob of St. Peters, MO, Rita O’Hara and her husband Bill of Sayre. Her grandchildren, Sara Begley and her husband Shawn, Joel Burton and his fiancé Katie Lawson, Aaron Burton, Abby O’Hara and her husband Alexander and Dr. Molly O’Hara. Her great grandchildren, Avery Jane and Mason Robert Begley and Alice Jane Vergara.
In addition to her parents, Jane is preceded by her siblings Howard Allis, F. Romeyn Allis, and Marjory Laman.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 at the Athens United Methodist Church, Athens PA. Burial will follow at the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA.
The family recommends Memorial contributions may be sent to the Athens United Methodist Church 118 S Main Street Athens, PA 18810 or the Order of Eastern Star 1044 Main Street Leraysville, PA 18829.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
