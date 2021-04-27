When someone you love becomes a memory … the memory becomes a priceless treasure.
Jane Ann Dussinger Russell, 73, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 25, 2021 at home following a brave and tough battle with AML. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed in our hearts as she’s entered her forever home in heaven with Jesus.
Jane was born on April 4, 1948 in Kingston, Pennsylvania, the cherished daughter of the late Gordon Earl Sr. and Gertrude (Phillips) Dussinger. She was a 1966 graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, and 1969 graduate of Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing, Sayre. Her exceptional nursing career included thoughtfully caring for people at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre; Heritage Nursing Home, Athens, Pennsylvania; Memorial Hospital Home Health Agency, Towanda, Pennsylvania; and the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
On Sept. 3, 2005 she married the love of her life, Jeffrey E. Russell. Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mom, Nana, sister, aunt and friend.
Her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family, including Sunday dinners together and yearly family trips to the beach. Jane’s passion in life was her family, always ready to bless her grandchildren, family and friends with her generosity and friendship. Jane will be remembered for her feisty intelligence, fascination of anything colorful and gasping enthusiastically when she noticed that the poppies had bloomed.
Jane will be greatly missed by her husband of 15 years, Jeffrey E. Russell; her children, Matt Patton and wife Leslie, Athens, Emily Patton, Sayre, Katie Patton, Sayre and Jonathan Russell and his wife, Sarah, Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Ava Marie and Brooks Jeffrey Russell, Raegan and Ashley Scrivener, McKenna and Delanie Patton; and her ever-protective brother Gordon Earl Dussinger Jr., Kingston.
Jane was predeceased by her parents; grandparents, Adam L. and Mabel King Dussinger and George M. and Gertrude Shanks Phillips; and her exceedingly handsome brother, George Adam Dussinger.
At Jane’s request, there will be no public funeral or visitation. Arrangements will be provided through the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols, New York. Pastor Daniel Walker of the Encounter Church, Pennsylvania, will assist with a private, family memorial service.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the charity of their choice in loving memory of Jane Ann Dussinger Russell.
