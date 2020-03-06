Jane B. Merrill, 93, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 13, 1926, in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Reid and Paulene (Card) Brace.
Jane was a 1944 graduate of Athens Area High School. Following graduation, she worked for Norden Bombsight, Sayre Lingerie, and Ingersoll-Rand. On Oct. 26, 1946, she married George L. Merrill. Together they purchased a dairy farm which they operated until 1964. Their next endeavor was raising veal calves well into the 1970s. Jane also stayed busy as a homemaker raising her children and fostering 22 children.
She was a member of Litchfield Methodist Church for over 70 years and was active in the Litchfield PTA. Jane was very involved in the initial organization of the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and was a charter and active member of Ladies Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, George Merrill; son, Duane Chapman; daughter-in-law, Carol Merrill; sister, Laura Francis Brace; and niece, Sandra Jane Hoffman.
Jane is survived by her son, Stephen Merrill of Litchfield, Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Linda Merrill of Dunn, North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and David Arnold of Athens, Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Alden (Bonnie Bailey) Chapman of Sayre, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Randy Merrill of Waverly, New York, Mandi Shelp of Winterville, North Carolina, Lisa Moonen of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Chad Merrill of Jefferson, Maryland, Damon Arnold of Athens, Pennsylvania, Rachel Arnold of Reading, Pennsylvania, Dylan Arnold of Athens, Pennsylvania, Chris Bailey of Athens, Pennshylvania, Justin Bailey of Sayre, Pennsylvania, Duane Chapman Jr., and Natasha Chapman; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Litchfield Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or Litchfield Fire Company, c/o Jim Drake, 1773 Lee Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
(Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.