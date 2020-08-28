Jane Marie Bergen, Fairfax, Virginia, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, died May 20, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.
Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John Edward and Helen Langan Bergen, she was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Alexandria. Prior to 1941, Jane attended St. Rose School for four years in Carbondale and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.
She was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, Towanda, and Marywood University, Scranton, Pennsylvania. For many years she taught in and retired from the Fairfax County School System in Virginia. Most of her teaching career was in the elementary grades with special attention to and major accomplishments in teaching reading.
Jane leaves an enduring legacy of caring, kindness, humility, graciousness, curiosity, gregariousness and assistance to others. She was a gifted teacher, admired by her colleagues and acclaimed by her students. She will be deeply missed by all her many relatives and friends who knew her.
Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann, in 2004; and her brother, John Joseph, in 2007. Surviving are her brother, Col. (Ret) James P. Bergen, Katy, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, June 25, in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, followed by burial in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements were by Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc. in Carbondale.
