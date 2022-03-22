When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand ~
Jane S. Bullock, 76, of North Orwell, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Jane was born August 3, 1945, at Towanda, PA at the Mills Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Henry B. Sturdevant and Sara VanNess Sturdevant.
She grew up in Camptown, PA, attending Camptown and Stevensville schools before graduating from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1963.
On September 10, 1966, Jane married Olney Bullock Jr. in the Camptown Methodist Church. They celebrated 51 years of marriage. Olney and Jane made their home in North Orwell, PA. She was a 50 year member of the North Orwell Union Church where she was an active member. She also was very active with the North Orwell Union Hall. After her sons were in school, she worked as a Title One reading aide at Northeast Bradford Elementary school and retired in 2007.
Jane is survived by her husband Olney, three sons; James and wife Twylia of North Orwell; Kevin and wife Gina of Waltham, MA; and Larry and wife Amanda of Woodstock, VA; three step grandsons (Andrew, Ethan and Nick), and a granddaughter (Adrianna and her husband Cody of Fort Meade, MD). She is also survived by several step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Henry (1978) and Sara (1989), her brother Dale (2014), nephew Dean (2003) and her step grandson Dustin (2013).
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Jane’s life on Friday, March 25th at 3 pm at the North Orwell Union Church. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow the service at the North Orwell Hall. Jane will be laid to rest in the Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the North Orwell Union Hall c/o Cathy Rought, 53 Rought Hollow Lane, Rome, Pa 18837 or the North Orwell Union Church, c/o Cathy Rought, 53 Rought Hollow Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Jane S. Bullock.
