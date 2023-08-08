Jane Young Chapman, 98, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at her home in Springfield, PA (Bradford County). Jane was born July 28, 1925 in Rockville Center, Long Island, NY. She is the daughter of the late Martha Jane (Phillips) Young originally of Springfield, PA, and Rev. Clifford John Young originally of Elmira, NY. In 1953 she married Kenneth Ralph Chapman of Springfield, PA. She lived all her adult married life on the Phillips family farm in Springfield. Jane graduated from Baldwin high school on Long Island, NY. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Elmira College and two master’s degrees in education – one from Elmira college and a second from Cornell University. Jane began working for the Sperry Corporation in Wilkes Barre, PA making parts to help the WWII effort. She later helped disadvantaged children at the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes Barre. She then began her 38-year teaching career beginning at Gladys Burnham school in Ridgebury, PA and ending at the Sayer area school district in Sayer, PA.
Jane wasn’t a hobby type person. She liked to stay busy and go places. She especially enjoyed camper-style camping trips with her children and fixing and renting houses with her husband Kenneth. Some of her best memories were with her family at hers and Kenneth’s cottages on Keuka Lake.
Jane is survived by her children Cindy (Tony) Carr of Cazenovia, NY (grandchildren Christina and Jennifer), Nancy DeHaas of Binghamton (grandchildren Aaren and Alyssa), David (Karen) Chapman of Dundee, NY, (grandchildren Shane, Nicole and Dylan), and Kenneth Jr. (Shelia) of Ithaca, NY, (grandchildren Kevin and Susan) And also 11 great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. A public Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Troy Fire Hall, 88 Firehall Drive, Troy, PA 16947, starting with a time of sharing at 3:00 PM and a meal to follow at 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, 24812 Route 220 Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Leona Open Arms Ministry, Leona Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.