“But we remember now in love, Your life from start to end, And we’re just glad we knew you, As Mother, and as Friend.”
Janet B. Chilson, 86, of Orwell Township, PA passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at home following declining health. Janet was born in Towanda, PA on February 21, 1936, the daughter of John Bennett and Maude Heath Bennett. She attended school in Towanda and was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1954. While attending school, Janet provided childcare for the Duvall Family and also worked at Pipher’s Diner in Wysox, PA. In June of 1953, Janet was married to Paul O’Connor until his untimely passing in 1959. In November of 1960, Janet married George Chilson with whom she raised their loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband George in January of 1984. For many years, Janet worked in the cafeterias at the LeRaysville School and Northeast Bradford School District until her retirement. Janet loved the school children who were all greeted and treated respectfully the same and was highly regarded and equally loved by them with many fondly calling her “Mom”. She affectionately shared her comforting manner, emotional and financial support, wisdom, and true great compassion for others throughout her life. Janet was a known gifted seamstress providing service to her family and members of her community. In later years, she worked at Millard’s Tasty Freeze in Wyalusing and the South Hill Snack Shack in Orwell Township. Janet was employed as a nursing assistant with the Skilled Nursing Unit of Memorial Hospital in Towanda, the Vestal Nursing Home in Vestal, NY and Ideal Living Center in Endicott, NY for a number of years. Janet enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, cooking, baking, and will be remembered for her special cinnamon rolls and glazed donuts. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was a former member of the Herrickville United Methodist Church.
Janet’s family includes her children, Janine Cooley (Perry) of Orwell Township, Paul O’Connor (Shawn) of Windham, Ed O’Connor (Jill) of Rome, Daniel Chilson (Julie) of Friendsville,
grandchildren, Melanie Baker (Jason), Chad Cooley (Carolyn), Travis Cooley (Amanda), Jared Cooley (Amanda), Jennifer Pinney (Jim), Amy Kane, Brandon O’Connor (Sara), Annie Kolmel (Tim), Bradley O’Connor (Jaime), Laura Carr (Chris), Darren Chilson (Beth), Dinah Chilson, Renee Chilson, Penny Perry, and Pam Hunt, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Janet was predeceased by her grandson Gavin Chilson, stepchildren, Robert Chilson, and Charlotte Perry, siblings, Ruth Drislane, Fred Bennett, Donald Bennett, Carl Bennett, and Jean Parks.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Helen Learn officiating. Interment will follow in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that contributions be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa 18848 in memory of Janet B. Chilson.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
