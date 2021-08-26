Janet C. Packard, age 77, of Tarry Hall Road, Pennsylvania passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 17, 1944 in Troy, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Jean B. (Baxter) Crane.
Janet was very active with VFW Post 326, Ladies Auxiliary in Millersburg.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Wayne Packard; 3 daughters, Patti P. (Ken) Ustynoski , Debra (Doug) Novinger and Jamie (Rodney) Fulkroad; 5 Grandchildren Allison (Clint) Cox, Megan Ustynoski, Lindsay (Josh) Fulkroad, Brandon Register, and Josh Register and 7 great grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers Bill Crane (Nancy) of Canton Pa; Stub Crane (Phyllis) of Troy Pa; Fred Crane (Verena) of Troy Pa and Ralph Crane of Canton Pa and many nephews and nieces.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 326 Ladies Auxiliary, 3633 State Route 147, Millersburg, PA 17061 A memorial will be Thursday, August, 26, 2021 At 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Millersburg, PA. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.