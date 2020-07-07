Janet E. Logan, age 86, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
She was born on April 26, 1934 in Sugar Hill, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Lewis and Susie Kintner Potter.
Janet was employed at DuPont where she retired in the Radiology Department. She was well-known for working at the Chataway Restaurant and then for her sister in the Wyalusing Restaurant. She was an award winning pie baker.
She was a lifelong member of the Hollenback United Methodist Church. After her move to Park Place she was a friend to many, especially her card-playing companions.
Janet is survived by her sons, David Keeney and his wife, Cathy, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, and Michael Keeney and his wife, Priscilla, of Rome, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Matthew Keeney (Wendy), Colleen Woodring (Phillip), Miranda Wulff (Mike), Logan Keeney (Trevor Coney), Emily Keeney, and Tammy Kline; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews, Terry Keeney (Barb), Tracy Keeney (Chris), Suky Burgess (David), Allyson Smith (Steve), and Diane Seymour (Gary). Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester “Chick” Logan, her sister, Marie Keeney, and her brother, Joseph Potter.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with her great-nephew, Cameron Smith, officiating. Interment will follow at the Quick’s Bend Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
It is highly recommended that those attending Janet’s service at the funeral home please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janet’s name to the Hollenback United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Melanie Adams, 284 Church Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.