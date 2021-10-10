Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear ...
Janet Eileen (Heath) Osborne, 55, of Brackney, Pennsylvania passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Janet was born on July 7, 1966 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the loving daughter of Malcolm and Vonda (Smith) Heath. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1984. For many years, Janet was employed as the Apolacon Township secretary and treasurer. Many will remember her caring smile as she also drove school bus for Legg Busing. It warmed Janet’s heart to be greeted every morning with a hello and a hug. She loved seeing the kids grow up from kindergarten to graduation. Janet also had a kind heart and love of horses and chickens. She especially loved her faithful canine companion, REO, who remained next to her during her entire sickness.
Janet will be greatly missed by her husband of 36 years, Craig Osborne; her daughters and son-in-law, Ashley and Frank Faber Jr., Morgan Osborne and her companion Joe Spencer; her grandchildren, Everlee and Frank III; her parents, Malcolm and Vonda Heath; her sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Paul Crispell; Craig’s siblings, Bonnie Garrison, Jeffrey and Jacqulin Osborne. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends also survive.
Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Janet will be missed by all but never forgotten.
